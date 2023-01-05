TCI Express - On Twin Planks Of Automation, Network: ICICI Securities

We met the management of TCI Express Ltd., to understand the company’s future prospects and expansion plans. Key takeaways:

Focused solely on business-to-business express delivery segment; scaling up branch network across India; automating 10-12 sorting centres (comprising 80% of the business) in order to reduce cost; and endeavouring to maintain consistent dividend payout to shareholders.

In our view, TCI Express stands at a vantage point with progressive automation of service centres ushering in cost efficiencies and opening of new (own) branches expanding the reach.

As a result, we expect Ebitda margin to expand to 17.5% in FY24 (FY22: 16.2%) and return on equity to sustain between 23-24%. Taking cognizance of higher margins, we are raising valuation multiple to 42 times (earlier 40 times).