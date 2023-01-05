TCI Express - On Twin Planks Of Automation, Network: ICICI Securities
TCI Express stands at a vantage point with progressive automation of service centres ushering in cost efficiencies.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We met the management of TCI Express Ltd., to understand the company’s future prospects and expansion plans. Key takeaways:
Focused solely on business-to-business express delivery segment;
scaling up branch network across India;
automating 10-12 sorting centres (comprising 80% of the business) in order to reduce cost; and
endeavouring to maintain consistent dividend payout to shareholders.
In our view, TCI Express stands at a vantage point with progressive automation of service centres ushering in cost efficiencies and opening of new (own) branches expanding the reach.
As a result, we expect Ebitda margin to expand to 17.5% in FY24 (FY22: 16.2%) and return on equity to sustain between 23-24%. Taking cognizance of higher margins, we are raising valuation multiple to 42 times (earlier 40 times).
