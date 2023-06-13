TCI Express - Focus On Profitable Growth In B2B; Healthy Ramp-Up In New Segments: Motilal Oswal

TCI Express Ltd. has established itself as a leading logistics player with a pan-India reach, which gives the company an advantage against competition. The company focuses on the profitable business-to-business segment, which accounts for ~95% of its business. It also has a good blend of customers, with 50% of its revenue coming from small and medium enterprises and the balance from corporates. Over the years, TCI Express has developed a robust Hub-and-Spoke infrastructure, comprising over 950 owned centers across 60,000 locations in the country.

While new segments, rail express and customer-to-customer express, are small parts of its overall business but are growing at a fast pace. TCI Express expects these high-margin segments to form nearly 25% of its overall business in FY25 from ~18% currently. After commissioning an automated center in Gurugram in FY22, the company is looking to automate the Pune facility in FY24. It would improve the turnaround time and reduce costs.

During FY23, TCI Express incurred capex of Rs 1.25 billion, primarily for the purchase of land in Kolkata and Ahmedabad to set up new automated sorting center, a new corporate office in Gurgaon, and the network expansion by adding 35 new branches in key growing markets in the West and South regions.