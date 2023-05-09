Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 Results Review - Still Not Out Of The Woods: Nirmal Bang

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 Ebitda came broadly inline with our estimates. While structure directing agent revenue was up ~39% YoY, sequentially it was flattish. The management expects SDAs to come back to FY22 level in FY24, which implies ~75% YoY growth. Excluding SDA portfolio growth has moderated on a sequential basis from last two quarters.

The pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals intermediates and other specialty chemicals segment product pipeline looks encouraging, but for most of the new products, commercialisation is expected in FY25. Since SDAs are in the recovery mode, PTC growth could be pegged at ~10% YoY.

We expect excluding SDA portfolio to grow at ~16% YoY in FY24. The Flame Retardants market is going through a rough patch due to demand pressure and pricing challenges amid global capacity addition in bromine.

Improving mix of phase transfer catalysts should ideally lift up the margin profile, however the management has guided for ~18-20% Ebitda margin for FY24, which is significantly lower from FY22 levels.

We believe that in majority of Tatva Chintan’s portfolio, per kg Ebitda is not protected and hence in a declining pricing scenario, earnings growth should be moderate.

While the management elaborated in detail regarding various products across segments (mainly PASC) and their development cycle along with client approvals, a large part of the new products would need at least 12-15 months to scale up commercially.