Tata Technologies - Rapidly Growing ER&D Company, Specialising In Auto, Aero Verticals: Anand Rathi

In aero, it recently won a contract from Airbus, assuring growth ahead.

21 Sep 2023, 3:26 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Technologies Ltd.'s building. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Anand Rathi Report

Focusing on verticals like auto (75% of overall revenue) and aero (part of others, 10% of revenue), Tata Technologies Ltd. is a mid-size engineering research and development services company with ~$547 million revenue.

It has long-term collaborations with anchor clients (Tata Motors ltd. and Jaguar Land Rover, 40% of auto revenue) and offers turnkey vehicle-development solutions for combustion and electric powertrains.

Besides, it offers manufacturing cost reduction and after-sales solutions. It has 19 delivery centres. In aero, it recently won a contract from Airbus, assuring growth ahead.

Ebitda margins are 18-19%, likely to improve along with offshoring and utilisation. It has ~$124 million net cash and generates a ~22% return on equity (a two-year average).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Anand Rathi Tata Tech DRHP Analysis.pdf
