Tata Technologies IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Strategies, Financials, Risks: IDBI Capital

About the company

Tata Technologies range of services includes Information Technology Consultancy, systems applications and products in data processing implementation, computer-aided design and computer- aided manufacturing engineering and design consultancy.

It generates ~80% from services, 11% from products and 9% from dducation as of FY23. Vertical wise the company generates majority of revenues from automotive (which is seeing healthy traction led by disruption).

Apart from automotive, it will be key beneficiary of tailwinds in aerospace led by capacity expansion plans of aircraft manufacturers and maintenance, repair and operations activities. Its revenue and profit after tax has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 36% and 62% over FY21-FY23.

H1 FY24 has seen 34% and 36% YoY revenue and PAT growth and we expect robust earnings growth going forward. It is valued at ~33 times FY23 earning per share versus peer average of ~63 times FY23 EPS. Hence, we recommend 'Subscribe'.