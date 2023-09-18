Tata Steel - UK Restructuring: £500 Million Grant A Positive First Step: Axis Securities

Grant of £500 million positive:

Tata Steel Ltd. has finally struck a deal with the UK government to provide support for green steel transition at its UK-based Port Talbot facility. The upstream (3.5 million tonne blast furnace and coke oven facilities) in the UK are coming near their end of life. Tata Steel will transition to a 3.0 mt electric arc furnace replacing the old 3.5 mt blast furnace wherein the UK government has agreed to grant £500 million for the transition while Tata Steel will infuse the remaining £750 million (from internal equity) of the total capex of £1.25 billion required for the EAF steelmaking.

The EAF will reduce the carbon footprint of the asset to 0.4 tonne per tonne of crude steel versus the current level of 2.16 tonne per tonne of crude steel. The EAF is expected to be operational within 36 months after all relevant approvals.