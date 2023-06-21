Tata Steel - Strong Domestic Growth Story; Capacity Expansion Underway: Motilal Oswal

Our analysis of Tata Steel Ltd.’s FY23 annual report showed that despite an adverse macro-economic environment and geopolitical volatility, the domestic growth story remained resilient for the company.

Steel demand in India is expected to mimic the gross domestic product growth rate, driven by higher budgetary outlay toward infrastructure and higher private sector consumption.

Steel demand is expected to remain robust across key sectors, such as construction, infrastructure, automobiles, railways and white goods. Tata Steel remains buoyant about domestic steel demand over the next decade and is expected to almost double its domestic capacity to 40 million tonne from 21 million tonne.

The capacity expansion will help Tata Steel navigate steel cycles, capitalise multiple opportunities and simultaneously deleverage its balance sheet. Tata Steel expects to resume its deleveraging exercise and targets to reduce its debt by $1 billion in FY24.