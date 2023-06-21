Tata Steel - Strong Domestic Growth Story; Capacity Expansion Underway: Motilal Oswal
On track to double domestic capacity by FY30.
Motilal Oswal Report
Our analysis of Tata Steel Ltd.’s FY23 annual report showed that despite an adverse macro-economic environment and geopolitical volatility, the domestic growth story remained resilient for the company.
Steel demand in India is expected to mimic the gross domestic product growth rate, driven by higher budgetary outlay toward infrastructure and higher private sector consumption.
Steel demand is expected to remain robust across key sectors, such as construction, infrastructure, automobiles, railways and white goods. Tata Steel remains buoyant about domestic steel demand over the next decade and is expected to almost double its domestic capacity to 40 million tonne from 21 million tonne.
The capacity expansion will help Tata Steel navigate steel cycles, capitalise multiple opportunities and simultaneously deleverage its balance sheet. Tata Steel expects to resume its deleveraging exercise and targets to reduce its debt by $1 billion in FY24.
Financial highlights:
Consolidated FY23 revenue was flat at Rs 2,434 billion; however, Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax were down by 50% and 78% YoY at Rs 323 billion and Rs 86 billion, respectively. The performance was affected by lower steel demand in H2 FY23, higher interest rates, elevated input costs and geopolitical volatility.
