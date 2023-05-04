Tata Steel Q4 Results Review - Steady Margins, Gradual Debt Reduction To Drive Re-Rating: Systematix
Over FY25 we expect India operations to report $210-225/t Ebitda, inline with average margins that prevailed during FY18-21
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Tata Steel Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 consolidated adjusted Ebitda of Rs 72.3 billion (-54%/+165% YoY/QoQ) was 37% above our estimate, driven by-
lower than expected loss at Tata Steel Europe, and
a sharp swing in trading business (newly reported segment) Ebitda from Rs -10 billion in Q4 FY22 to Rs 8 billion in Q4 FY23.
Standalone India operations posted Ebitda of Rs 81 billion (-35% YoY, +62% QoQ) (5% above estimate) and that of Tata Steel Europe operations stood at Rs -16 billion (versus Rs 125 billion/-16 billion in Q4 FY22/Q3 FY23).
Sales volumes at standalone India operations were 5.2 million tonne (-2% YoY, +9% QoQ) and consolidated at 7.6 mt (-5% YoY, +6% QoQ).
India net sales realisation was $879/tonne (-9%/+5% YoY/QoQ), 1% above estimate. Standalone and Tata Steel Europe operations reported Ebitda margins of $204/tonne (-38%/+39% YoY/QoQ) and $-93/t (versus $241/-95/tonne in Q4 FY22/Q3 FY23), 3%/19% above estimates, respectively.
Consolidated net debt fell by Rs 40 billion QoQ to Rs 678 billion at the end of the quarter. Capex during the quarter was Rs 44 billion versus Rs 36 billion the previous quarter, largely towards the 5 million tonne Kalinganagar brownfield expansion and setting up a 0.75 million tonnes per annum electric arc furnace mill in Punjab.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Tata Steel Q4 Results Review - Robust Quarter, Mix Of Headwinds, Tailwinds Ahead: Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.