Tata Steel Q4 Results Review - Decent Quarter; But Europe Continues To Struggle: Motilal Oswal

Tata Steel Ltd. reported in line operating performance aided by improved average selling price for India business, higher volumes, lower coking coal consumption cost and better operating efficiencies during Q4 FY23.

Tata Steel’s standalone revenue was down 7% YoY/up 13% QoQ at Rs 343 billion, in line with our estimate of Rs 329 billion. Standalone Ebitda declined 34% YoY/up 58% QoQ at Rs 81 billion (14% above our estimate of Rs 71 billion).

Standalone ASP improved Rs 2,453/tonne QoQ to Rs 68,826/tonne and Ebitda/tonne improved Rs 5,085/tonne QoQ to16,326 (6% above our estimate of Rs 15,335).

Adjusted profit after tax was down 40% YoY/up 74% QoQ to Rs 47 billion (13% higher). The QoQ improvement was led by higher volumes, lower coking coal consumption cost, lower freight and handling charges, and lower depreciation that was partially offset by higher interest cost, increase in forex impact, higher royalty expense and higher tax.

Tata Steel Europe’s revenue was higher than our estimates by 15% at Rs 220 billion (down 16% YoY/up 6% QoQ). However, Tata Steel Europe posted an operating loss of Rs 16 billion. The increase in loss was due to lower realisations, rise in iron ore cost and increase in employee cost at the Netherlands.