Tata Steel Q3 Results Review - European Operations Margins Disappoint; Outlook Muted: IDBI Capital
European margins were weaker led by lower realizations, higher gas prices and inventory losses.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Tata Steel Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 profitability was below our expectations. Although India sales volumes remained flat QoQ at 4.7 million tonnes, Ebitda/tonne increased by only 7% QoQ to Rs 10,869.
European operations profitability was weaker than our estimate and also company’s guidance. European margins were weaker led by lower realizations, higher gas prices and inventory losses (Ebitda loss of at Rs 7,810/ tonne).
Tata Steel's consolidated net debt remain stable to Rs 717 billion.
We cut our FY24 Ebitda forecast by 14% to factor weaker economic conditions in Europe while we trim our FY23 Ebitda by 6%. We introduce FY25 estimates in this report and now value the stock on FY25 estimates.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Tata Steel Q3 Results: Reports Loss On Higher Taxes, Material Costs
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.