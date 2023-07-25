Tata Steel Q1 Results Review - European Operations Profitability Continue To Remain Weak: IDBI Capital
India sales volumes decreased by 7% QoQ at 4.8 million tonnes while Ebitda/tonne remained flattish QoQ to Rs 15,651.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Tata Steel Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 profitability was below with our expectations. India sales volumes decreased by 7% QoQ at 4.8 million tonnes while Ebitda/tonne remained flattish QoQ to Rs 15,651.
However, Tata Steel's European operations profitability continued to remain weak, Ebitda remained negative for two consecutive quarters (Ebitda loss of Rs 7,890/tonne in Q1 FY24 and Rs 7,610/tonne in Q4 FY23) due to higher coking coal cost, lower realisation and inflationary pressure.
Consolidated net debt increased by Rs 36 billion QoQ to Rs 714 billion mainly due to capital expenditure of Rs 48 billion spent during the quarter.
We cut our FY24 Ebitda estimate by 8% while we make minor changes to our FY25 forecasts.
We revise our SOTP-based target price to Rs 118 (earlier Rs 110) and maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.