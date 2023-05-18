Tata Steel - Capacity Expansion To Drive Growth: Motilal Oswal

Tata Steel Ltd. is all set to capitalise the vast growth in domestic steel demand amid rapid expansion in the infrastructure, construction, and automobile sector. We believe Tata Steel is adding capacity at the right time to capture the robust growth journey.

Tata Steel is one of the largest and cost-efficient steel manufacturers with strong raw material security, which ensures adequate and timely supply of raw materials. With multiple iron mines in India and Canada, Tata Steel's entire iron ore requirement is met by its captive mines.

Tata Steel is also enhancing its iron ore mining capacity from 36 mt to 60-65 mt , which will ensure adequate iron ore requirement for expanded capacity.

The company offers a wide gamut of flat and long steel products with emphasis on value-added products catering to sectors such as automobile, retail, packaging, construction, energy, consumer durables, and engineering.

Globally, steel prices have been under pressure, on the back of lower demand from the USA and Europe and lower-than-expected pickup from China.