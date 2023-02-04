Tata Power Q3 Results Review - Continues To Deliver Strong Performance: HDFC Securities
Consolidated revenue growth was led by strong performance in Mundra under standalone and healthy demand in the Odisha circle.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
In Q3 FY23, Tata Power Company Ltd.’s consolidated revenue increased 29.5% YoY to Rs 141 billion, below our estimate of Rs 150 billion (down 5.5%). Strong operational performance across its regulated, standalone (including Mundra), coal special purpose vehicle and renewable business were the key underpinnings.
Tata Power's Ebitda grew marginally by 42.9% YoY on the back of higher availability at Mundra, capacity addition in renewables and higher efficiencies in the distribution business.
Profit improved significantly in the Indonesian coal business (up 53.3% YoY), led by high coal prices. Accordingly, consolidated profit after tax increased 121.9% YoY to Rs 9.5 billion, which was below our estimate of Rs 10.8 billion.
As Sec 11 was not extended beyond Dec-22, Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd. operated only one unit in January. However, management is confident about signing a supplementary power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. as the discussion is in the advanced stages.
