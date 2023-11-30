Tata Power - Prime The Pump: ICICI Securities
Tata Power showcased its cost-effective pumped storage sites of 13 giga watt.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We attended Tata Power Company Ltd.’s analyst meet (on November 28, 2023) at its first proposed pumped hydro storage site. Takeaways:
Company has set a target to double its revenue and profit by FY27,
momentum in build-up of renewables portfolio remains strong and
it has won two transmission projects.
Besides, it has guided for-
renewables capacity of 15 giga watt plus by FY27,
revenue of solar engineering, procurement and construction at Rs 170 billion by FY27 and
market share of 85% in electric vehicle home charging and 55% in public charging segment.
The key highlight of the analyst meet:
Tata Power showcased its cost-effective pumped storage sites of 13 giga watt. Notable absence (versus the previous analyst meet) was the mention of solar pumps as the returns were subdued and more policy initiatives are needed.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.