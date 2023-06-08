Tata Motors - Seeds Well Sown For Profitable Growth In India: ICICI Direct
Market leadership in EVs, securing supply chain bode well.
ICICI Direct Report
We recently attended Tata Motors Ltd.'s annual investor day - Indian operation and key highlights were as follows:
Tata Motors reiterated its commitment towards wining sustainably in the domestic passenger vehicle business and proactively in the electric -PV business by way of industry leading volume growth amid new model launches and refreshes with target to attain double digit Ebitda margins in medium term (~7.3% in Q4 FY23).
On the commercial vehicle front, Tata Motors’ aim is to further build up on its leading market share and win decisively with focus on product launches in alternate fuel domain and attain higher double-digit margins in medium term (~10.1% in Q4 FY23) amid lower discounting in marketplace and focus on retail market share.
On the financials front, key targets were left unchanged with Tata Motors aiming to be net auto debt free by FY25. Capex for Indian operations was pegged at ~Rs 8,000 crore for FY24E with capex/investment in the EV business pegged at $2 billion by FY27 (majority on product and platform).
Key triggers for future price performance:
Intent to go auto net debt free by FY25 though healthy cash flow from operation generation and sale of non-core assets (including stake sale in Tata Tech). Jaguar Land Rover guiding for free cash flow generation of £2 billion and net debt reduction to less than £1 billion by FY24E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
