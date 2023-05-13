Tata Motors Q4 Results Review - Strong Beat; JLR Targets To Cut Net Debt By £2 Billion In FY24: Motilal Oswal

Tata Motors Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 result was a strong beat across businesses resulting in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 56 billion (versus estimate of Rs 27 billion).

Tata Motors' consolidated net debt (auto) reduced Rs 138 billion QoQ to Rs 437 billion. With expected JLR wholesales of ~400,000 in FY24, management is targeting more than 6% Ebit margin, free cash flow of £2 billion and to reduce net debt to less than £1 billion.

India businesses are focused on margin expansions as volume growth is likely to moderate in FY24.

We upgrade our consolidated earnings per share by 13%/6% for FY24E/25E to factor in: