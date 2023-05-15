Tata Motors Q4 Results Review - Robust Execution Across Segments: ICICI Securities

Tata Motors Ltd. executed strong show across key verticals in Q4 FY23 with commercial vehicle Ebitdam crossing the 10% mark after four years and Jaguar Land Rover delivering a strong ~£815 million free cash flow.

India passenger vehicles reported flattish ~7% margin as rising scale of lossmaking electric vehicles resisted the Ebitdam of India PVs to cross the 10% mark .

With chip supplies improving, JLR is aiming to cross 400,000 wholesales ex-Chery Jaguar Land Rover in FY24, implying a quarterly run rate of 90,000 plus units to sustain ahead.

Tata Motors' management is aiming at £2 billion of FCF for JLR in FY24, which we believe is doable, even after factoring the slight increase in capex outlook to £3 billion per annum from FY24.