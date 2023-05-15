Tata Motors Q4 Results Review - Much Needed JLR Lead Is Now Visible: Yes Securities
JLR guidance across metrics encouraging.
Yes Securities Report
Tata Motors Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 results were beat across parameters led by better than expected performance at Jaguar Land Rover (Ebitda margins at 14.6% versus estimate 13.5%), domestic commercial vehicle at 10.4% (+170 basis point QoQ) and passenger vehicle at 7.3% (+40bp QoQ).
JLR performance was better led by better than estimated average selling prices, controlled variable marketing expenses and favorable mix. The key positive from JLR results is its-
Ebit margins continued be positive at 6.5% (versus 3.7% in Q3 FY23, eight quarter high),
guided for FY24E wholesales to be at more than 400,000 units (versus 372,000 in FY23),
positive free cash flow at £521 million (versus -£782 million in H1 FY23) and guided for FCF of more than £2 billion in FY24E,
not seeing major cuts in demand of premium PVs globally yet, indicating gradual volume rampup ahead.
On the negative side, management did indicated increase in variable marketing expenses spends ahead which should be margins neutral as the same will result in higher volumes and revenues.
We like Tata Motors given it’s improving India franchise, early leadership in electric vehicles in India, and JLR’s aggressive cost controls. Standalone business is in sweet spot led by healthy cyclical recovery both in PV and CV whereas favorable product cycle to help drive JLR outperformance.
