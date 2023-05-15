Tata Motors Q4 Results Review - JLR In The Driver’s Seat: Dolat Capital

Tata Motors Ltd. surprised positively in Q4 FY23 driven by a strong show at Jaguar Land Rover. JLR Ebitda margin stood at 14.6 %(+270 basis points QoQ) led by commodity tailwind, strong model mix, and operating leverage benefit.

JLR - Net revenue grew by 49% YoY to £7.1 billion and management is confident of volume momentum sustaining in JLR in the light of a strong underlying demand and strong order backlog. Volume guidance ~ 95,000/400,000 units for Q1/FY24 provides a strong revenue and margin visibility.

India business- Commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle volume growth and margin remain strong. PVs Ebitda margin stood at 7.3% versus 6.9% in Q3, while CVs Ebitda margin moved into double digit at 10.1 % (+420 bps YoY).

JLR’s volume should ramp-up sharply in FY24 led by easing supply chain issue and strong order backlog. Despite high base, India business should see steady volume growth in CVs and PVs.

Commodity tailwind and operating leverage would be key margin drivers. Further focus on reduction in net debt of JLR to £1 billion by FY24 (versus £ 3 billion in FY23) would drive medium to long term earnings.

Expect stock trajectory to remain strong so long as JLR traction persists.