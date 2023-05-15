Tata Motors Q4 Results Review - Bullishness Reloaded, Firing On All Cylinders: ICICI Direct
Guides for aggressive free cash flow generation at JLR in FY24E.
ICICI Direct Report
Tata Motors Ltd. reported healthy Q4 FY23 results. Consolidated total operating income was up 19.7% QoQ at Rs 1,05,932 crore. Ebitda margins were at 14.7%, up 87 basis points QoQ.
Consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 5,408 crore (FY23: profit after tax positive; after five years). Tata Motors' Ebitda margins in Q4 FY23: Jaguar Land Rover: 14.6%, Indian commercial vehicle: 10.1% and India passenger vehicle: 7.3%.
Key triggers for future price performance:
We expect healthy 20.1% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E driven by 10% total volume CAGR amid healthy wholesale visibility on the JLR front.
Demonstrated capability in newer technologies in CV space and pricing discipline across industry to aid aspiration of double-digit margins ahead.
Dominant position in domestic electric-PV space with 80% plus market share.
Firmer commitment towards electric vehicle by JLR with accelerated investment plan of £15 billion spend over the next five years coupled with healthy free cash flow generation target of £2 billion and net debt reduction to less than £1 billion by FY24E.
Intent to go auto net debt free (most likely in FY25) though healthy cash flow from operation generation and sale of non-core assets (including stake sale in Tata Tech).
