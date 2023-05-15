Tata Motors Q4 Results Review - Bullishness Reloaded, Firing On All Cylinders: ICICI Direct

Tata Motors Ltd. reported healthy Q4 FY23 results. Consolidated total operating income was up 19.7% QoQ at Rs 1,05,932 crore. Ebitda margins were at 14.7%, up 87 basis points QoQ.

Consolidated profit after tax was at Rs 5,408 crore (FY23: profit after tax positive; after five years). Tata Motors' Ebitda margins in Q4 FY23: Jaguar Land Rover: 14.6%, Indian commercial vehicle: 10.1% and India passenger vehicle: 7.3%.

Key triggers for future price performance: