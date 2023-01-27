Tata Motors Q3 Review - JLR Finally Delivers; India Commercial Vehicle Margin Improves: ICICI Securities

Tata Motors Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 performance exceeded our expectations in Jaguar Land Rover and commercial vehicle businesses, but the India passenger vehicle business fell below estimates.

JLR’s average selling price continued to surge and touched a record £75,000/unit led by improving mix of Ranger Rover/RR Sport / Defender.

This resulted in ~12% Ebitdam, up 160 bps QoQ, with wholesales of 80,000 units in Q3 FY23. Assisted by forex gains, improved operational performance and partial working capital reversal, JLR reported £490 million of free cash flow during the quarter and we believe it is on course to end the year with a positive FCF of £100 million.

Production outlook for JLR remains at 80,000 units in Q4 with an improving bias over Q3 levels. For India commercial vehicles, Ebitdam expanded by 340 bps QoQ to 8.4%, which is attributable to falling commodity costs and disciplined discounting.

Price hikes needed to pass on costs related to RDE norms and the risk of another round of commodity inflation would pose a challenge to CV margin in H1 FY24, we believe India PV business Ebitdam (adjusted for 80 bps one-off benefit) improved by a mere 80 bps QoQ. Thus, with receding supply-related headwinds for JLR, we believe the entity is likely to sustain 12% Ebitdam in FY24E and deliver FCF of £1.5 billion.