Tata Motors Q3 Results Review - Turns Profitable With Holistic Performance: Prabhudas Lilladher
Product mix at JLR improved sequentially driven by increase in mix of Defender, New Range Rover and RR Sport.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
In Q3 FY23, Tata Motors Ltd.’s consolidated revenue surprised at Rs 885 billion (up 11% QoQ) led by better-than-expected average realisations at Jaguar Land Rover (up 9% QoQ) and commercial vehicle business (up 11% QoQ).
Product mix at JLR improved sequentially driven by increase in mix of Defender, New Range Rover and RR Sport. Currently, JLR has an order book of 215,000 units of which 74% is contributed by these models and we expect this mix to further improve over the next year. We expect JLR to ramp up its production as supply issues further subside.
On the domestic side, CV demand outlook remains strong, especially for medium and heavy commercial vehicles and passenger carriers. PV market share remains strong at 14% and electric vehicle at 85%.
We maintain positive stance on Tata Motors as-
volume ramp-up at JLR is expected to help revenues, profitability and drive free cash flow generation aided by strong order book.
domestic traction looks good led by CV segment benefits from ongoing upcycle, operating leverage and tailwinds from lower commodity costs and discounting and
strong momentum in market share in PV segment (14.1% versus 6.9% in FY19) led by revamped portfolio, customer preference for SUVs and rising EV penetration.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
