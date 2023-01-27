Tata Motors Q3 Results Review - Strong Show Across JLR, Standalone: Yes Securities

Tata Motors Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 results were beat across parameters led by better than expected performance at Jaguar Land Rover (Ebitda margins at 11.9% versus est 10.4%), domestic commercial vehicle at 8.4% (up 340 bps QoQ) and passenger vehicle at 6.9% (up 150 bp QoQ).

JLR performance was better led by better than estimated average selling prices and gross margins. The key positive from JLR results is-

its Ebit margins continued be positive at 3.7% (versus 1% in Q2 FY23 and down 4.4% in Q1 FY23), expect Q4 FY23 wholesales to be better than Q3 FY23 led by healthy orderbook, positive free cash flow at £490 million (versus ‐£782 million in H1 FY23) and guides for FCF breakeven in FY23, not seeing major cuts in demand of premium passenger vehicles globally yet, indicating gradual volume ramp‐ up ahead.

On the negative side, management did indicated increase in variable marketing expenses spends ahead which should be margins neutral as the same will result in higher volumes and revenues.

We like Tata Motors given it’s improving India franchise, early leadership in EVs in India, and JLR’s aggressive cost controls. Standalone business is in sweet spot led by healthy cyclical recovery both in PV and CV whereas favorable product cycle to help drive JLR outperformance.