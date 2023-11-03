Tata Motors Q2 Results Review- Strong Net Profit Beat Driven By JLR, Passenger Vehicle Business: Motilal Oswal

Tata Motors Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 results significantly beat our estimates as consolidated Ebitea/profit after tax came in at Rs 137.2 billion/Rs 38.6 billion (our estimate: Rs 130.2 billion/ Rs 28.9 billion).

Tata Motors' Q2 performance was driven by better-than-expect PAT in Jaguar ALand Rover/passenger vehicle businesses. Its commercial vehicle business was in line. Consoldated net debt (auto) declined further by Rs 30 billion QoQ to Rs 387 billion.

We upgrade our FY24E/FY25E consolidated earnings per share by 6%/3.5% to factor in higher-than-estimated capitalization of research and development at JLR, partially offset by volume/margin cuts in both CV/PV businesses. Reiterate 'Buy' with a December 2025E SOTP-based target price of Rs 750.