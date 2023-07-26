Tata Motors Q1 Review - Strong Show In A Seasonally Weak Quarter; India PVs The Only Blip: ICICI Securities
Tata Motors reported yet another strong quarter with JLR Ebitdam touching a 30-quarter high of 16.3%, 220 basis points.
ICICI Securities Report
Tata Motors Ltd. reported yet another strong quarter with Jaguar Land Rover Ebitdam touching a 30-quarter high of 16.3%, 220 basis points higher than our estimate, driven by extremely rich model mix as Defender + RR + RRS accounted for ~63% of wholesales.
With retails at 93,000 units versus wholesales at ~102,000 units, fixed cost got distributed into higher number of units sold, thus pushing up margin by ~110 bps, which would likely be reversed in the subsequent quarter.
We believe, with Jaguar’s all-electric vehicle portfolio set to come into place from FY25, it is too early to build-in the guided ~10% Ebitm versus the Ebitm of 8.6% reported for Q1 FY24.
With Q2 being associated with registration holidays in the UK/Europe, overall retail volume outlook remains flattish QoQ with lower free cash flow.
Orderbook shrank to 185,000 units versus 200,000 units in Q4 FY23 with retails remaining flat QoQ, though the orderbook remained skewed towards the higher-margin models (Defender/RR/RRS).
India business reported positive surprise in commercial vehicles with Ebitdam at 9.4%, down just 70 bps QoQ versus passenger vehicle Ebitdam getting impacted by IPL expenses and elevated cell prices at 5.3%, down 200 bps QoQ.
Against JLR’s free cash flow of £451 million, India business reported negative FCF of Rs 20 billion, resulting in consolidated FCF at ~Rs 25 billion.
We keep our estimates for both India business and JLR unchanged and, factoring-in the 4.2% equity capital reduction along with rolling over our valuation by a quarter, we increase the target price to Rs 699 (earlier: Rs 620) implying 10 times/2.5 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda of India business/JLR. Maintain 'Add'.
