Tata Motors Q1 Results Review - Strong Performance, Ripe For Guidance Upgrade: Prabhudas Lilladher

We increase our FY24/25E Ebitda estimates by 13%/9%, to factor in Tata Motors Ltd.’s guidance and Q1 results.

Tata Motors’ consolidated revenue was higher than our and consensus estimates (+30% YoY). Moreover, solid performance of Jaguar Land Rover and India commercial vehicle business boosted margin beat.

JLR’s volume improvement along with better mix will likely continue and may result in guidance upgrade in coming quarters. Benefits from better product mix should continue helped by a strong order book of 185,000 units (with 76% mix of higher average selling price models) and help post strong ASP and margins.

Also, lower discounts at CV should help margins and Tata Motors is confident of maintaining its lead in SUVs.

Overall, we maintain our positive stance on Tata Motors given-

JLR’s volume ramp-up resulting in strong revenue, profitability and free cash flow, CV segment (on domestic side) benefitting from ongoing upcycle, operating leverage and tailwinds from low commodity costs and low discounting and sustained market share in PV segment (13.5% vs 8% in FY21) led by revamped portfolio, rising SUV share and rising EV penetration.

We expect revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 17%/44% over FY24/25E.

Retain ‘Buy’ with SoTP based target price of Rs 760 (earlier Rs 675).