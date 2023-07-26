Tata Motors Q1 Results Review - Strong Beat Led By JLR, CV Business; PV Disappoints: Motilal Oswal

Tata Motors Ltd. significantly beat our estimates in Q1 FY24, led by Jaguar Land Rover and commercial vehicle businesses. Consolidated adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 37 billion (our estimate: Rs 18 bilion).

Consolidated net debt (auto) declined QoQ by Rs 20 billion to Rs 417 billion. With JLR wholesales expected at ~400,000 in FY24 and favorable mix, JLR should easily beat more than 6% Ebit margin guidance.

India businesses focus on margin expansion as volume growth is likely to moderate in FY24.

We upgrade our FY24E/25E consolidated earnings per share by 28%/11% to factor in:

JLR’s moderation in certain costs and higher research and development capitalization, margin improvements in India CV business, lower margins for the India passenger vehicle business, and scheme of arrangement of cancellation of DVR shares with-effect-from FY24.

Retain 'Buy' with a September-25E SOTP-based target price of Rs 750.