Tata Motors Q1 Results Review - One-Offs In Domestic EVs To Normalise Ahead: Yes Securities

Tata Motors Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 consolidated results were better led by continued outperformance from Jaguar Land Rover. Its Ebit at 7.5% (+100 basis point QoQ) adjusted for one-offs were still outpaced our estimates of 6%.

On the other hand while commercial vehicle Ebitda were in-line at 9.4% (-60 bp QoQ led by volume decline), passenger vehicle Ebitda impacted due to one offs in electric vehicle business related to IPL expense (~200i basis point impact), higher cell prices. The same will be reversed in subsequent quarters. Margins for internal combustion engine PV were flat QoQ at 8.6%.

The key positive from JLR results is-

volume guidance maintained at more than 400,000 units for FY24E (versus 372,000 in FY23) and decline in net debt to £2.5 billion (versus £3 billion as of FY23) led by core performance.

On the negative side, management did indicated increase in variable marketing expenses ahead which should be margins neutral as the same will be partially offset by expected decline in raw material.

We like Tata Motors given it’s improving India franchise, early leadership in electric vehicles in India, and JLR’s aggressive cost controls.

Standalone business is in sweet spot led by healthy cyclical recovery both in PV and CV whereas favorable product cycle to help drive JLR outperformance.

We raised FY24/25 consolidated earnings per share by 16%/14.7% to factor in for raw material savings at JLR.

We estimate revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 9%/16% in FY23-26E.

We maintain 'Buy' with target price of Rs 768 (versus Rs 703 earlier).