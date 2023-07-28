Tata Motors - Performs Well, Ride For Robust Profitability At JLR: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct Report
Investment Thesis
Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover all set for record profitability and cash generation in FY24:
JLR is the overseas luxury passenger vehicle arm at Tata Motors and has been subject to volatile earnings and cash flow generation. With indigenous working on the product side, cost initiatives and consequent lowering of breakeven levels, JLR is onto path of healthy profitability with Ebitda margins in Q4 FY23 at 14.6%. With present orderbook tilted in favor of higher profitable models and adequate price action in place, we expect Ebitda margins to improve to 15% plus levels going forward.
Amid healthy pending orderbook, JLR has guided for more than four lakh wholesale volumes for FY24E with free cash flow generation guidance pegged at less than £2 billion amid capex outlay of £3 billion thereby aiming to reduce its net debt from ~£3 billion to less than £1 billion. This is a substantially positive for Tata Motors.
Domestic business positives retained, to build further strength:
Tata Motors is the leader in domestic commercial vehicle space and is benefitting from cyclical upswing in the segment amid robust infrastructure spending by the government. It is well poised for profitable growth with capabilities showcased across powertrains (internal combustion engine, compressed natural gas, electric, hydrogen, etc.) and guidance for double digit Ebitda margins amid pricing discipline in the industry. On the passenger vehicle side, it has catapulted itself to be among the top three original equipment manufacturers with its forever range of products.
On the EV side, it plans to build upon its leadership position in electric-passenger vehicle space (market share 76% as of Q1 FY24) with target to sell ~1 lakh E-PVs in FY24 and is also a prominent player winning orders in Convergence Energy Services Ltd. E-bus tenders.
Aiming auto net debt free balance sheet by FY25E:
Tata Motors is aiming to be auto net debt free by FY25 (~Rs 43,700 crore as of FY23) amidst healthy cash flow from operation generation and calibrated capex spends, given the impending need to accelerate spending towards electrification (JLR to spend £15 billion over next five years). Deleveraging balance sheet is structurally positive and should drive re-rating of the stock.
Rating and Target Price
We assign 'Buy' rating on Tata Motors tracking guidance of record profitability and cash flow generation at JLR for FY24E, strong intent to become net debt free (auto) by FY25E and market share gain aspirations across product categories.
Our target price for Tata Motors is Rs 810 on SOTP basis (10 times, two times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda to India, JLR; Rs 200 value to Indian EV business and stake in Tata Technologies).
