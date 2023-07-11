Tata Motors - JLR’s EV Transition To Be Driven By Three Platforms: Motilal Oswal
Double-digit margin by FY26, net cash positive by FY25.
Motilal Oswal Report
Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover’s FY23 annual report highlights that its strategy for transitioning to a modern luxury vision, centered around electric vehicles, is driven by three platforms.
Refocus 2.0 ‘value creation system’ will simplify its operating framework and governance, with greater focus on systematic value creation and business excellence.
It is strengthening and upskilling its human capital for skills of the future and preparing for the targeted transition.
Additionally, it has entered into strategic partnerships for bringing new technologies to support the transformation and growth of its business. Lastly, it has maintained its sustainability goal of carbon net zero by 2039 by driving transition to all electric future.
