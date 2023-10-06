Tata Motors' JLR Q2 Wholesales At 96,800 Units: Motilal Oswal

Tata Motors Ltd.’s all three businesses are in a recovery mode. The India commercial vehicle business is expected to see a cyclical recovery, while the India passenger vehicle business is in a structural recovery mode. Jaguar Land Rover is also seeing a cyclical recovery, supported by a favorable product mix. However, supply-side issues may delay the recovery process. While there will be no near-term catalysts from the JLR business, the India business (~50% of SoTP) will continue to see a recovery.

The stock trades at 15 times/14.4 times FY24E/FY25E consolidated earnings per share, and 4.6 times/4.1 times FY24E/FY25E consolidated enterprise value/Ebitda.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 (based on September-25 SOTP).