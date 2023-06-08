Tata Motors - India Business Focuses On Profitable Growth: Motilal Oswal
EV businesses targeting to sustain leadership and turn profitable.
Motilal Oswal Report
Tata Motors Ltd.’s India Investor Day 2023 highlighted its focus on customer-centric innovations in both businesses, profitable growth by leading from the front, and consistent delivery on financial targets. Here are the key takeaways from the meetings:
Most of the leading indicators, such as customer surveys and transporter confidence index (except intermediate commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicle), seem positive. Tata Motors expects a single-digit growth rate for the commercial vehicle industry in FY24. It is yet to see any benefits from the implementation of the voluntary scrappage policy from April 2023.
Usually, CV demand is good in a pre-general election year due to election spending, and it moderates after the elections.
The company’s focus on discount moderation is paying off, and it wants to cut discounts to below 10%. It has not increased ex-showroom prices since September 2022; however, a reduction in discounts helped improve realisations.
Tata Motors is driving electrification in CVs to lead the electric vehicle transition by delivering comprehensive EV solutions customised to address intended application requirements. For each of its EV products, it has an anchor customer in place. It has entered into a joint venture with Cummins for all future zero-emission technologies, including BEV, Hydrogen ICE and Hydrogen Fuel Cell.
For electric passenger vehicles, it plans to launch six new products on Gen-II and Gen-III platforms by FY26, taking its total EV model range to 10 products. These new products will address additional customer segments, with the next four products expected to address ~38% of industry volumes.
