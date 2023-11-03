Tata Motors, Dabur, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp, Godrej Properties & More Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Tata Motors - Multiple headwinds ahead

Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover Q2 margins declined 140 basis points QoQ to 14.9% due to adverse mix, higher variable marketing expenditure plus FME and this was despite higher capitalisation rate. India passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle margins improved over 100 basis points QoQ, largely due to improved volumes and soft input costs.

While FY24 is an operationally strong year for JLR, we expect it to face multiple headwinds from FY25, which include:

demand uncertainty in key regions; normalization of mix; rise in VME + FME as it moves from 'demand pull' to 'sales push mode'; need to raise capex at a time when margins may not be supportive.

A German luxury original equipment manufacturer has recently warned that 'luxury segment is not immune to economic woes', which is also aptly visible in the sharply reducing order backlog at JLR. In India, Tata Motors continues to lose wholesale market share in both PVs and CVs.

While margins have held up in India business, it remains to be seen if they sustain, considering -

slower growth expected in FY25 and rising EV mix. While we have raised FY24 earnings by 15%, we keep FY25 estimates unchanged, given the headwinds highlighted above.

Maintain 'Sell' with a revised target price of Rs 534/share (from Rs 520/share) as we roll forward to Sep-25 earnings per share.