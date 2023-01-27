Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Tata Elxsi, Indraprastha Gas & More Q3 Results Reviews: HDFC Securities

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. - High input gas costs weigh on margins

Our optimism on Indraprastha Gas is based on robust volume growth at ~14% compound annual growth rate over FY22-25E; regulatory support from the government to curb pollution in the Delhi/NCR region; and a strong portfolio of mature, semi-mature, and new geographical areas.

Q3 FY23 Ebitda was at Rs 4.3 billion, which came in above our estimate; however, it declined 9% YoY and 19% QoQ, owing to higher input gas cost. adjusted profit after tax was at Rs 2.8 billion, above our estimate, and was down 10% YoY and 33% QoQ. Reported volume at 8.12 metric million standard cubic metre per day (up 6% YoY).