Tata Elxsi Q3 Results Review- Robust Revenue Growth Continued Despite Challenging Macro Environment: KRChoksey
It has crossed the 100 mn USD revenue milestone in a quarter for the first time, powered by automotive, design digital businesses.
KRChoksey Research Report
Tata Elxsi Ltd. has crossed the 100 million U.S. dollar revenue milestone in a quarter for the first time, powered by automotive and design digital businesses.
The revenue from operations is Rs 8177 million, 7.2% on a QoQ basis and 28.7% on a YoY basis. The Ebitda margin has expanded to 30.2%, a QoQ growth of 50 bps and a YoY de-growth of 300 bps. The profit after tax at Rs 1947 million, a growth of 11.7% on a QoQ basis and 29% on a YoY basis. The earnings per share grows at 11.7% on a QoQ basis and 28% on a YoY basis at Rs 31.26.
Tata Elxsi's all three segments of embedded product design, industry design and visualisation and system integration and support delivered robust growth of 5.1%, 25.5% and 9.3% QoQ respectively.
Transportation witnessed stellar growth of 12% QoQ and 33.2% YoY, aided by large deals and market share gains in electric vehicle, software defined vehicles and adjacencies.
Healthcare grew at 28.4% YoY, driven by new product engineering, digital health and regulatory services. Despite the challenging quarter for the industry, the media and communications grew 14.7% YoY basis, aided by new wins in Android TV and AdTech, and platform-led deals with operators.
Among regions, Europe delivered strong growth of 8.9% QoQ, followed by the USA market at 6.3% QoQ.
