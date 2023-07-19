Tata Elxsi Q1 Result Review - Growth Across The Segments, Expect Some Large Deal Wins In Q2: KRChoksey

Tata Elxsi Ltd. is currently trading at a valuation with a price/earning multiple of 55.0 times/42.1 times on FY24E/FY25E earnings.

We expect strong deal momentum across verticals, the addition of new clients from newer geographies, a higher focus on industrial design and visualization, especially in design-led digital projects, and a multi-year tailwind in embedded product design.

Therefore, we are assigning a P/E multiple of 47.0 times to the FY25 estimated earnings per share of Rs 178.8. This calculation leads us to a target price of Rs 8,406 per share, representing an upside of around 11.6% over the current market price.

Please note that we have revised our target price from Rs 8,878 because the management has indicated that the tax rate would be high, resulting in a reduction in the FY25E EPS from 188.9 to 178.8.

Consequently, we have adjusted our rating to 'Accumulate' from 'Buy' for this stock.