Tata Elxsi Q1 Result Review - Growth Across The Segments, Expect Some Large Deal Wins In Q2: KRChoksey
Despite the challenging macro environment, the company posted a strong growth.
KRChoksey Research Report
Tata Elxsi Ltd. is currently trading at a valuation with a price/earning multiple of 55.0 times/42.1 times on FY24E/FY25E earnings.
We expect strong deal momentum across verticals, the addition of new clients from newer geographies, a higher focus on industrial design and visualization, especially in design-led digital projects, and a multi-year tailwind in embedded product design.
Therefore, we are assigning a P/E multiple of 47.0 times to the FY25 estimated earnings per share of Rs 178.8. This calculation leads us to a target price of Rs 8,406 per share, representing an upside of around 11.6% over the current market price.
Please note that we have revised our target price from Rs 8,878 because the management has indicated that the tax rate would be high, resulting in a reduction in the FY25E EPS from 188.9 to 178.8.
Consequently, we have adjusted our rating to 'Accumulate' from 'Buy' for this stock.
Result Highlights:
Tata Elxsi reported a YoY revenue growth of 17.12% to Rs 8,502 million in Q1 FY24, compared to Rs 7,259 million in Q1 FY23. Sequentially, revenue increased marginally by 1.47% from Rs 8,379 million in Q4 FY23.
The Ebit for Q1 FY24 was Rs 2,300 million, reflecting a YoY growth of 4.02% from Rs 2,211 million in Q1 FY23. On a QoQ basis, it increased marginally by 0.61% from Rs 2,286 million. The operating profit margin for the quarter stood at 27.05%, indicating a decline of 341 basis points YoY and 25 bps QoQ.
Net profit for the quarter was Rs 1,888 million, showing a YoY growth of 2.22% from Rs 1,847 million in Q1 FY23. However, on a sequential basis, it declined by 6.30% from Rs 2,015 million due to an increase in the effective tax rate. The net profit margin for Q1 FY24 stood at 22.20%, which declined by 324 bps YoY and 185 bps sequentially. The earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 30.32, compared to Rs 29.66 YoY and Rs 32.36 QoQ.
During Q1 FY24, the company added 422 net employees, crossing the 12,000-employee mark. The attrition rate further declined to 15.60% in Q1 FY24.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
