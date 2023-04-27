Tata Consumer Q4 Review - Volume Recovery In Tea; Margin Recovery In Salt, International Business: Systematix
But valuations limit upside.
Systematix Research Report
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 results exceeded our expectations, with revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth at 14%/15%/21%, respectively. Gross margin dipped 280 bps to 41.8%, mainly due to pressure in international business and higher salience of growth businesses, while Ebitda margin expanded 15 bps to 14.1% helped by cost controls and lower advertising and promotion spends.
Tea volumes grew 3% in volumes and 8% in value, foods grew 26% in value and 8% in volume, U.S. coffee grew 6% in value despite 20% fall in volumes while international tea grew 14% in value and 3% in volumes.
Key positives - Further share gains in salt (76 bps), Sampann growth of 35%, out-of-home business – Starbucks grew 48%YoY, Nourishco up 79%YoY.
Key negatives – value (-113 bps) and volume (-50 bps) market share loss in tea and margin pressure in the international business. Adjusted profit after tax grew 14.8% YoY.
Growth was broadly driven by a volume recovery across the core tea and salt businesses and solid distribution-led momentum in the growth businesses like Nourishco, Starbucks and Sampann.
Margins in both tea and salt have normalised, international business margins are on their way towards a full recovery while growth business margins are trending as per expectations.
