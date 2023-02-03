Tata Consumer Q3 Results Review- Material Improvement In Salt Revenue Trajectory Is Pleasing: ICICI Securities

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s salt revenues grew up 27% (volumes up 4%) in 3Q. 90 basis points market share gains is good. We believe revival of salt business which enjoys strong competitive advantages and higher margins than the company's overall is discounted cash flow accretive.

India beverages is passing through transitory issues such as delayed winter in key region of North and East India. However, we believe pricing actions are likely to result in recovering market share loss of 113 bps in India tea in FY24.

International business profitability remains weak with high inflationary pressures, and currency weakness. However, recent price hikes have allowed Tata Consumer Products to recover Ebit margins sequentially by 240 bps.

We model recovery in all the three segments (tea, salt and international beverages) in FY24.