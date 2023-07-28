Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results Review - Margin Recovery On Track: ICICI Securities
Higher investments in growth business to be DCF accretive.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
While Tata Consumer Products Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 was largely in-line with our estimates, we note three positives as-
the company’s initiative of split routes in towns with one million plus population has shown healthy results,
the growth businesses reported 58% YoY revenue growth. Tata Consumer has stepped up the innovation in growth business and
improvement in profitability of India foods and well as International beverages indicates additional resources to drive growth.
We believe the market share loss of 110 basis points and 30 bps in India Tea and India Salt to be temporary as North India (key market) was impacted.
With multiple initiatives in distribution, extension of regionalisation strategy in Jharkhand and Odisha and strong investments in innovation, we model market share recovery in FY24-25.
Maintain 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,010.
Key risks: Higher-than expected competitive pressures and steep increase in commodity prices.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.