Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results Review - Margin Recovery On Track: ICICI Securities

While Tata Consumer Products Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 was largely in-line with our estimates, we note three positives as-

the company’s initiative of split routes in towns with one million plus population has shown healthy results, the growth businesses reported 58% YoY revenue growth. Tata Consumer has stepped up the innovation in growth business and improvement in profitability of India foods and well as International beverages indicates additional resources to drive growth.

We believe the market share loss of 110 basis points and 30 bps in India Tea and India Salt to be temporary as North India (key market) was impacted.

With multiple initiatives in distribution, extension of regionalisation strategy in Jharkhand and Odisha and strong investments in innovation, we model market share recovery in FY24-25.

Maintain 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,010.

Key risks: Higher-than expected competitive pressures and steep increase in commodity prices.