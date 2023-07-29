Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results Review - India Branded Business Drives Operating Performance: Motilal Oswal
NourishCo witnessed robust revenue growth of ~60% YoY to Rs 2.9 billion in Q1 despite facing adverse weather conditions.
Motilal Oswal Report
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. reported revenue growth of ~12.5% YoY, driven by strong growth in India food business (up 24% YoY) and NourishCo (up 60% YoY).
Operating performance in Q1 FY24 was led by healthy performance from India branded business (Ebit up 20% YoY).
Tata Consumer is following a two-pronged growth approach:
focusing on new growth engines such as Tata Sampann, NourishCo, Tata Soulfull, and the readyto-eat/ready-to-consume business (Tata Smartfoodz); and
rapidly scaling up its distribution network along with digitisation prowess across the supply chain, which will drive the next leg of growth.
We expect a revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 11%/17%/28% over FY23-25.
We maintain our FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with our SoTP-based target price of Rs 985.
