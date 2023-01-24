Tata Consumer Products - NourishCo, A Game Changer: Motilal Oswal
NourishCo was founded as a JV between Tata Consumer and PepsiCo in CY10 to enter the non-carbonated drink market in India.
Motilal Oswal Report
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.’s strategy to acquire the remaining stake in NourishCo joint venture from PepsiCo is bearing its fruit with the company rapidly expanding its distribution coverage, in its food and beverage segment with product launches into newer and innovative categories such as RTD, Jelly and Glucose. These are expected to be strong drivers of growth for the company.
Tata Consumer’s holistic strategy aims at transforming by:
strengthening and accelerating its core business,
exploring new opportunities,
unlocking synergies,
digitisation of the supply chain,
expansion of its product portfolio and innovation,
enhancing its focus on premiumisation and health and wellness products,
embed sustainability, and
expanding its sales and distribution infrastructure, supply chain, and capability building toward being a multi-category fast moving consumer goods player.
