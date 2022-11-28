Tata Consumer Products - Looking At Building Bigger Platform In Liquids: Nirmal Bang

We recently hosted the management of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. at our annual investor conference. The company remains confident that H2 FY23 will be better than H1 FY23.

Growth in tea is expected to come back going forward while Tata Consumer continues to gain market share in salt. Increased focus on innovation continues for the company as pipeline continues to get stronger.

Going forward, while price actions and structural cost savings in the international business along with normalisation of margins in the India salt business (driven by ~33% price increase in the last 12 months till August 2022) will help support margins, recovery in the India tea market will be a key monitorable.