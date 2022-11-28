Tata Consumer Products - Looking At Building Bigger Platform In Liquids: Nirmal Bang
Growth in tea is expected to come back going forward while it continues to gain market share in salt.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently hosted the management of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. at our annual investor conference. The company remains confident that H2 FY23 will be better than H1 FY23.
Growth in tea is expected to come back going forward while Tata Consumer continues to gain market share in salt. Increased focus on innovation continues for the company as pipeline continues to get stronger.
Going forward, while price actions and structural cost savings in the international business along with normalisation of margins in the India salt business (driven by ~33% price increase in the last 12 months till August 2022) will help support margins, recovery in the India tea market will be a key monitorable.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.