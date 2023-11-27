Tata Consumer Products - Long Runway For Growth; Execution Improving: Nirmal Bang
Tata Consumer Products had ~38% September 2023 exit market share in Salt versus 30% three years ago.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently hosted Nidhi Verma, Head – Investor Relations and Corporate Communication and Kaiwan Olia, Manager – Investor Relations at our Investor Conference to get an overview of the current business environment and the company’s future plans.
In the domestic tea market, demand is now coming back and no further intensity has been seen from unorganised players.
New businesses like Sampann, Soulful and Nourishco are all expected to continue their extremely strong trajectory of growth.
