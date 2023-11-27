Tata Consumer Products - Long Runway For Growth; Execution Improving: Nirmal Bang

BQPrimeResearch ReportsTata Consumer Products - Long Runway For Growth; Execution Improving: Nirmal Bang
27 Nov 2023, 10:59 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Range of Tata Consumer Products. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Range of Tata Consumer Products. (Source: Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

We recently hosted Nidhi Verma, Head – Investor Relations and Corporate Communication and Kaiwan Olia, Manager – Investor Relations at our Investor Conference to get an overview of the current business environment and the company’s future plans.

In the domestic tea market, demand is now coming back and no further intensity has been seen from unorganised players.

New businesses like Sampann, Soulful and Nourishco are all expected to continue their extremely strong trajectory of growth.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. had ~38% September 2023 exit market share in salt versus 30% three years ago.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Tata Consumer Products Update.pdf
