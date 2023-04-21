Tata Communications Q4 Results Review - Soft Growth Led To Margin Dilution: Motilal Oswal
Ebitda declined 4% QoQ; free cash flow and dividend yield remain healthy.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Tata Communications Ltd.'s Q4 FY23, consolidated revenue grew 1% QoQ to Rs 45.7 billion (inline), led by 2% QoQ improvement in data segment. While revenue from the voice segment witnessed a 9% QoQ decline, ‘other revenue’ grew by 1% over the quarter.
Ebitda declined 4% QoQ to Rs 10.3 billion (8% miss), led by a 7% QoQ decline in data segment Ebitda. This subsequently resulted in a 120 basis points QoQ decline in consolidated Ebitda margin to 22.6% (150 bps miss), slightly lower than the company guidance of 23-25%.
Profit after tax after minority declined 17% QoQ to Rs 3.3 billion (inline), supported by less effective tax and increase in ‘other income’. Revenue/ Ebitda/ profit after tax grew 7%/2%/23% YoY in FY23.
Key takeaways from the management interaction-
Tata Communications is focused on achieving double-digit revenue growth, which may result in margins falling at the lower end of the Ebitda guidance (i.e. 23%) in FY24. The company plans to maintain its opex and capex investments to achieve their growth targets.
The capex forecast remains in the range of $250–300 million (excluding fibre replacement cost). Despite maintaining a 25% return on capital employed, FY24 may require additional investments, particularly in dividend per share.
The company plans to focus on having a 50:50 split between digital services and core connectivity.
Valuation and view
With the management underscoring that the growth-oriented opex investments will continue in the near term, we have trimmed our consolidated Ebitda estimate by 5%, building revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 12%/10% over FY23-25E. While growth in data business remains soft, healthy free cash flow generation and continued deleveraging provide a silver lining, aiding valuations.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
HCL Technologies Q4 Results Review - Defensive Portfolio To Help Navigate Macro Headwinds: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.