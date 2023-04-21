Tata Communications Q4 Results Review - Soft Growth Led To Margin Dilution: Motilal Oswal

Tata Communications Ltd.'s Q4 FY23, consolidated revenue grew 1% QoQ to Rs 45.7 billion (inline), led by 2% QoQ improvement in data segment. While revenue from the voice segment witnessed a 9% QoQ decline, ‘other revenue’ grew by 1% over the quarter.

Ebitda declined 4% QoQ to Rs 10.3 billion (8% miss), led by a 7% QoQ decline in data segment Ebitda. This subsequently resulted in a 120 basis points QoQ decline in consolidated Ebitda margin to 22.6% (150 bps miss), slightly lower than the company guidance of 23-25%.

Profit after tax after minority declined 17% QoQ to Rs 3.3 billion (inline), supported by less effective tax and increase in ‘other income’. Revenue/ Ebitda/ profit after tax grew 7%/2%/23% YoY in FY23.