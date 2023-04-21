Tata Communications Q4 Results Review - Focus On Topline Growth Over Margins: ICICI Direct
We expect ~11.4% data segment revenue CAGR in FY23-25E and overall margins at 24.6% in FY25 , with margin weakness in FY24.
ICICI Direct Report
Tata Communications Ltd. reported a weak quarter on the margins front.
Topline came in at Rs 4569 crore, up 7.2% YoY and up 0.9% QoQ, driven by data revenues (forming ~80% of revenues), which was up ~11.2% YoY (up 2.2% QoQ) at Rs 3670 crore.
Incubation services and digital platforms segment of data business grew ~65% and 16% YoY, respectively. Voice revenues were down 13.9% YoY (down 8.6% QoQ) at Rs 462 crore.
Consolidated Ebitda at Rs 1034 crore, was down 1.1% YoY and down 4% QoQ. The consequent margin was at 22.6% (down 190 basis points YoY and down 115 bps QoQ) owing to lower data Ebitda margin, which was at 24%, down 240 bps QoQ.
We highlight that it is the lowest margin in the last 12 quarters despite revenue growth picking up.
