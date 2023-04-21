Tata Communications Q4 Results Review - Confident On Delivering Sustainable Growth: ICICI Securities
Digital platform and services revenue grew 15.9% YoY / 2.3% QoQ to Rs 11 billion.
ICICI Securities Report
Tata Communications Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 data revenue grew 2.2% QoQ / 11.2% YoY sustaining double-digit growth. However, data Ebitda margin dipped 240 basis points QoQ to 24% due to higher employee cost. Company has given strong directional guidance, which puts it in a significantly better position:
Tata Communications will continue to invest in people, products and platforms as it sees multiple opportunities, which it doesn’t want to miss for under-investment;
capex requirement may rise for driving digital services to 50% of data revenue;
company will not compromise on return on capital employed at more than 25%, which implies strong revenue growth.
Tata Communications has seen significant improvement in its orderbook, particularly in large deals (total contract value more than $1 million) and it remains confident of continuing to improve on it in FY24/FY25, to facilitate which it has upfronted investments.
We believe strong revenue growth will eventually drive operating leverage and margin improvement.
