Tata Communications Q4 Results Review - Confident On Delivering Sustainable Growth: ICICI Securities

Tata Communications Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 data revenue grew 2.2% QoQ / 11.2% YoY sustaining double-digit growth. However, data Ebitda margin dipped 240 basis points QoQ to 24% due to higher employee cost. Company has given strong directional guidance, which puts it in a significantly better position:

Tata Communications will continue to invest in people, products and platforms as it sees multiple opportunities, which it doesn’t want to miss for under-investment; capex requirement may rise for driving digital services to 50% of data revenue; company will not compromise on return on capital employed at more than 25%, which implies strong revenue growth.

Tata Communications has seen significant improvement in its orderbook, particularly in large deals (total contract value more than $1 million) and it remains confident of continuing to improve on it in FY24/FY25, to facilitate which it has upfronted investments.

We believe strong revenue growth will eventually drive operating leverage and margin improvement.