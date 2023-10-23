Tata Communications Q2 Results Review - Earnings Soft Due To Weak Data Business: Motilal Oswal

Tata Communications Ltd. reported a subdued quarter with revenue/ Ebitda of +2/-1% YoY (inline). Data segment saw a 2% drop in Ebitda, primarily due to client churn in its key vertical, communication platform-as-a-service.

Working capital too surged due to Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s high receivables.  Tata Communications' management's endeavor to drive growth has diluted margins, including the loss-making acquisitions.

However, the long-term focus on margin-accretive growth remains intact. We have built in revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 18%/ 33% over FY23-25E.

We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock. We would closely monitor the improvement in earnings growth trajectory.