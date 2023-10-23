Tata Communications Q2 Results Review - Earnings Soft Due To Weak Data Business: Motilal Oswal
Data segment saw a 2% drop in Ebitda, primarily due to client churn in its key vertical, , CPAAS.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Tata Communications Ltd. reported a subdued quarter with revenue/ Ebitda of +2/-1% YoY (inline). Data segment saw a 2% drop in Ebitda, primarily due to client churn in its key vertical, communication platform-as-a-service.
Working capital too surged due to Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s high receivables. Tata Communications' management's endeavor to drive growth has diluted margins, including the loss-making acquisitions.
However, the long-term focus on margin-accretive growth remains intact. We have built in revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 18%/ 33% over FY23-25E.
We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock. We would closely monitor the improvement in earnings growth trajectory.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ICICI Bank Q2 Results Review - Strong Quarter; Credit Cost Continues To Undershoot: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.