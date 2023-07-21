Tata Communications Q1 Review- Mixed Performance With Data Business Sustaining Growth Momentum: Yes Securities
Net debt remains under control with strong operating cash flow generation.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Tata Communications Ltd. reported mixed performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was slightly above expectation; while Ebitda margin was below expectation.
It reported sequential revenue growth of 4.4% QoQ, led by increase in the data revenue by 6.6% QoQ. Voice revenue declined by 9.5% QoQ, inline with trend.
There was sequential decline in Ebitda margin (down 118 basis points QoQ) led by increase in other expenses. Reported profit after tax improved by 16.7% QoQ to Rs 3.8 billion, on account of higher other income for the quarter.
Net debt increased by Rs 3 billion QoQ to Rs 60 billion. We expect the voice business to continue to decline as per the industry trend; while data segment, especially the digital segment would continue to drive the overall performance of the company.
Data core connectivity is expected to grow around mid single digit YoY. Private 5G related capex going ahead should also drive opportunities for the company. We expect Ebitda margin to be around 23% for FY23.
Net debt remains under control with strong operating cash flow generation.
We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 12.2% over FY23‐ 25E with average Ebitda margin of 23.1%.
We maintain our 'Add' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,780/share based on enterprise value/Ebitda of 10.5 times on FY25E. The stock trades at EV/Ebitda of 11.1 times/9.5 times on FY24E/FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Tata Communications Q1 Result Review - Strong Growth In Data Segment; Overall Margin Declined: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.