Tata Communications Q1 Review- Mixed Performance With Data Business Sustaining Growth Momentum: Yes Securities

Tata Communications Ltd. reported mixed performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was slightly above expectation; while Ebitda margin was below expectation.

It reported sequential revenue growth of 4.4% QoQ, led by increase in the data revenue by 6.6% QoQ. Voice revenue declined by 9.5% QoQ, inline with trend.

There was sequential decline in Ebitda margin (down 118 basis points QoQ) led by increase in other expenses. Reported profit after tax improved by 16.7% QoQ to Rs 3.8 billion, on account of higher other income for the quarter.

Net debt increased by Rs 3 billion QoQ to Rs 60 billion. We expect the voice business to continue to decline as per the industry trend; while data segment, especially the digital segment would continue to drive the overall performance of the company.

Data core connectivity is expected to grow around mid single digit YoY. Private 5G related capex going ahead should also drive opportunities for the company. We expect Ebitda margin to be around 23% for FY23.

Net debt remains under control with strong operating cash flow generation.

We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 12.2% over FY23‐ 25E with average Ebitda margin of 23.1%.

We maintain our 'Add' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,780/share based on enterprise value/Ebitda of 10.5 times on FY25E. The stock trades at EV/Ebitda of 11.1 times/9.5 times on FY24E/FY25E.