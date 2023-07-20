Tata Communications Q1 Result Review - Strong Growth In Data Segment; Overall Margin Declined: Motilal Oswal

Tata Communications Ltd.'s consolidated revenue grew 4% QoQ to Rs 47.7 billion (inline) in Q1 FY24, led by 7% QoQ growth in data segment. Voice segment declined 10% QoQ, while other revenue grew 1% QoQ.

Adjusted for Switch revenue of Rs 968 million, revenue grew 2% QoQ and data revenue grew 4% QoQ. In the last two quarters, data revenue reported 2-3% QoQ growth.

Ebitda declined 1% QoQ to Rs 10.2 billion (5% miss), which led to a 120 basis points QoQ drop in margin to 21.5% (140 bp miss), which was expected to decrease where the company guidance of 23-25% margin.

Adjusted for Switch loss of Rs 104 million, Ebitda came in flat QoQ and margins stood at 22.1%.

Data segment posted 5% QoQ growth in Ebitda. Adjusted for Switch loss, it reported 6% QoQ growth (down 6% QoQ for last two quarters).

Other income grew three times QoQ to Rs 1.9 billion (two times beat), which led to 46% QoQ growth in profit befroe tax to Rs 5 billion (9% beat).

Adjusted for Switch loss of Rs 215.6 million, profit before tax grew 52% QoQ to Rs 5.3 billion.

The Q1 FY24 result was not affected by Kaleyra Inc. and Oasis Smart.

Adjusted profit after tax after minority increased 17% QoQ to Rs 3.8 billion (7% beat), aided by an increase in other income.

Gross debt decreased by 2% QoQ to Rs 74 billion and net debt increased by 5% to Rs 60 billion.

The net debt-to-Ebitda ratio stood at 1.5 times versus 1.4 times in FY23.

Tata Communications reported free cash flow of Rs 1.8 billion, down 70% QoQ (versus Rs 25.4 billion in FY23) due to a 40% QoQ decline in operating cash flow and an 8% QoQ increase in cash capex. FCF yields stood at 2% (annually) for Q1 FY24 versus 7% for FY23.

The company reported return on capital employed of 26.3% in Q1 FY24 versus 28.3% in FY23.