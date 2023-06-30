Tata Communications - Plugging The Gaps Through Inorganic Route: ICICI Securities
The company has agreed to acquire Kaleyra Inc., an US-based omnichannel integrated CPaaS player for enterprise value of $250 mn.
ICICI Securities Report
Tata Communications Ltd. has agreed to acquire Kaleyra Inc., an U.S.-based omnichannel integrated commnication platform-as-a-service player for enterprise value of $250 million (0.73 times CY22 sales). This is likely to enhance Tata Communication’s global position in CPaaS services (which is growing at 25% compound annual growth rate as per Juniper), and with The Switch acquisition, Tata Communication’s position in the U.S. may become stronger.
Strong digital businesses in the U.S. can assist Tata Communication to cross sell other products, thereby, improving market share in core connectivity and digital services. It aims to grow data revenue by two times to Rs 280 billion by FY27.
The loss-making acquisition may drag Ebitda margin down in the near term; however, Tata Communication aims to reach 23-25% margin in the medium term.
Its balance sheet remains healthy, and the acquisition is unlikely to deteriorate the position. We have not baked in the acquisition in our estimates, and with increasing revenue outlook, we increase our valuation multiple (price/earning) to 24 times (from 22 times) FY25E.
